Yuba City officials on Thursday announced that the city will begin implementing an information and education campaign for Stage 3 (Severe Shortage) of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan.
The city said the transition and outreach will begin Sunday and enforcement will begin June 1.
George Barlow, management analyst for Yuba City, said this is a “direct response to the current water supply shortage occurring with the ongoing drought and the recent issuance of a state executive order calling for 20 percent water conservation compared to 2020 usage. This stage of water conservation implements required water restrictions, including limited irrigation days to achieve the 20 percent goal.”
Barlow said the city will begin issuing water violations on June 1 for the following:
– Irrigation limited to Mondays and Thursdays for all property addresses. Mornings and evenings are recommended to reduce evaporation.
– Water waste is a water violation, including: Irrigation outside of designated times, excessive watering resulting in gutter flooding, using a hose without a shutoff nozzle, washing down hard surfaces such as sidewalks and driveways, using a non-recirculating fountain, and not repairing leaks in a timely manner.
For more information or assistance regarding available water conservation rebates or irrigation timer adjustments, contact the Public Works Department at 530- 822-4626 or publicworks.admin@yubacity.net, visit www.yubacity.net/water, or submit a request via the city’s yc311 online customer service system and app.
The city also recommended that water customers monitor their water conservation efforts in real time by signing up for a free EyeOnWater account, which the city said provides up-to-the minute water meter data delivered directly to the customer via a consumer engagement website and smartphone/tablet app. To set up an account, visit https://eyeonwater.com/signup.