Yuba City ranked seventh in the country for cities with the most vehicle thefts per capita, according to a recent study by Insurify, a web platform that allows users to find and compare insurance prices.
The study showed Yuba City had 546.01 vehicle thefts per 100,000 people – which was 2.64 times the national average (207.18 vehicles stolen per 100,000 residents). Other North State cities that made it into the top 20 include Chico (#20) and Redding (#11). Bakersfield (#1) and Modesto (#4) were the only California cities that ranked higher. The rankings are based on the company’s analysis of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most recent Crime in the United States report.
The report stated that a few of the main reasons 10 of the 20 cities were located in California were because of their proximity to major highways like I-5 that make for easy getaways, as well as the state’s implementation of the Public Safety Realignment Act, which caused prisons to release certain inmates early beginning in 2011.
“There is no one specific issue which causes vehicle thefts,” said Lt. Sam Escheman with the Yuba City Police Department. “This report has come out in the past, though the numbers used in this report are more regional than specifically in the city of Yuba City, which is reflected in our population.”
Vehicle thefts are prevalent throughout the Yuba-Sutter area. According to the latest FBI statistics from 2019, Yuba City reported 259 vehicle thefts; Marysville reported 136 vehicle thefts; Sutter County reported 59 vehicle thefts; Yuba County reported 11 vehicle thefts (CHP primarily takes stolen vehicle reports in county jurisdiction); and Wheatland reported nine vehicle thefts. California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter reported 555 stolen vehicle reports in 2019, with 345 vehicles being recovered (in 2020, CHP Yuba-Sutter took 575 stolen vehicle reports and recovered 403 vehicles).
Of the vehicles stolen throughout the state in 2019, 46.1 percent were automobiles, 41.2 percent were personal trucks and sport utility vehicles, 5.4 percent were commercial trucks and trailers, 4.9 percent were motorcycles, and 2.4 percent were all other vehicles (recreational vehicles, construction and farm equipment, etc.), according to CHP’s 2019 California Vehicle Theft Facts.
What’s driving issue
Escheman said YCPD has seen a slight increase in 2020 in regards to stolen vehicles. Marysville Police Department has also reported an uptick in vehicles since the pandemic began.
“I think the issue may have started at the state level and trickled to smaller communities, with California passing laws and propositions in the past decade that allow for reduced sentences for nonviolent offenders,” said Lt. Adam Barber with MPD. “Currently, COVID safety restrictions have made combating this problem extremely hard. The criminals who are caught stealing these vehicles are seeing a lengthier time between being caught and receiving sentencing. This is one of the reasons we have seen repeat offenders.”
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office has seen a similar trend with repeat offenders, with many of those having been arrested for possession of stolen vehicles getting a citation with court dates rather than booked into jail due to COVID-19 and related state regulations, said spokesperson Leslie Carbah.
“That has been our biggest challenge this year, not being able to keep them in custody and dealing with them again, sometimes only days later after an earlier theft,” Carbah said.
Sometimes it comes down to being a crime of opportunity, said Captain Chad Niswonger with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, whether it be someone leaving their vehicle running, rural residents leaving their keys in the vehicle because they feel safe, or because of the many recreational areas and “park and rides” in the two counties. Technology also gives a false sense of security to vehicle owners.
“For every deterrent or mechanism the car companies install, someone somewhere has figured out how to get around it. Cars today have major improvements which deter the thefts, however some of the older model Toyotas, Hondas and similar vehicles seem to be the most popular,” Niswonger said.
What’s left
Stolen vehicles can often be used for quick trips from one place to another, where they are dumped. Some are recovered with little to no damage, others are stripped of their parts and burned.
“The condition of the recovered vehicle varies,” said California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Officer Joshua Oglesby. “The majority of the vehicles recovered were intact and in drivable condition; a slight number were missing major components (engine, battery, tires); few were stripped of minor parts; and some were intentionally burned and/or wrecked.”
The river bottoms area has been a hot spot for abandoned vehicles. Last August, several organizations worked together to sweep the area for abandoned vehicles. CHP Yuba-Sutter reported that a total of 145 vehicles were removed in the effort, resulting in 126 junk slips and 19 recovered stolen vehicles.
Chop shops and similar locations are not as popular as people think, Niswonger said, as those are more focused on newer model vehicles or high end vehicles where the parts are sold.
Oglesby said law enforcement cannot address the issue alone. The public’s help is needed in order to reduce the number of vehicles stolen in the Yuba-Sutter area every year. He said publicly-owned and monitored video surveillance is also helpful to law enforcement in order to identify possible theft suspects and suspect vehicles.
“Do not make it easy for thieves. Simple deterrents such as parking in a secure or highly visible location, locking vehicle doors, using an alarm system, not leaving the vehicle unattended with the engine running, and reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement can make the difference,” Oglesby said. “By remaining vigilant, you increase the odds of not becoming a victim.”