Yuba City city officials announced Tuesday a new online permit system that launched this month that is intended to support business and homeowners navigating the city’s permitting process.
The Yuba City Permit Planner provides a step-by-step guide to zoning, permits, fee estimates and licenses in Yuba City. It also gives interested parties an opportunity to ask development questions at any time of the day without a phone call, email or trip to city hall, officials said.
Based on the city’s planning and building regulations, the permit tool provides a customized guide to help applicants achieve their project goals while outlining the permits, fees, and licenses any given project will need, including planning entitlements, building permits, and business licenses.
Several city officials have equated this tool to the “TurboTax of permit planning.”
“With the city council’s goals to improve quality of life and being business friendly, the council initiated the implementation of this new tool. Permit Planner is another resource provided by the city to help businesses and community members at any time of day,” Yuba City Mayor Wade Kirchner said in a statement.
By moving this process online, the city hopes to gain insight into local development trends.
“It is exciting to be able to serve our customers on their terms, regardless of time of day or staff availability and provide the answers they need in a more efficient manner,” Deputy Director of Development Services Doug Libby said in a statement.