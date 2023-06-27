Yuba City city officials announced Tuesday a new online permit system that launched this month that is intended to support business and homeowners navigating the city’s permitting process.

The Yuba City Permit Planner provides a step-by-step guide to zoning, permits, fee estimates and licenses in Yuba City. It also gives interested parties an opportunity to ask development questions at any time of the day without a phone call, email or trip to city hall, officials said.

