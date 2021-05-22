For the second straight year, the Yuba City Kiwanis Club hosted a drive-through Lobster Feed/Cajun Boil to raise money for local high schools in Sutter County.
Each meal was made and sold ahead of time and set up for pickup by the buyer, said Kiwanis member and host of the event, Marie Teria.
Teria said close to 200 lobster dinners were made locally from imported lobster straight from Maine. As of Saturday night during the pickup stage, Teria said over $10,000 was raised for local high schools in the county.
The money goes to create scholarships and programs for Yuba City, Live Oak and East Nicolaus High School students, Kiwanis Club member Clark Buschmann.
Buschmann, who has been a member since 1991, said Kiwais is a great organization that does a lot of good for the area. They meet twice-a-month to discuss the agenda and projects that the club is pursuing.
Up next, Buschmann said, is the club’s annual fundraiser at the Yuba-Sutter Fair set for June 24-27 at the fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City. He said Kiwanis of Yuba City will have a booth set up selling Kiwanis burgers for $6 each.
Proceeds go straight back into the community, he said.
Jennifer Stein of Yuba City says she is an avid supporter of Kiwanis, even working many previous Lobster Feeds since returning to the area seven years ago.
She said besides the product what she likes the best is the connection one can make with members of the community.