Starting Monday, construction on Live Oak Boulevard will result in the right lane closure of southbound Live Oak Boulevard south of Northgate Drive and north of Cassidy Avenue.
The closure is expected to end on Dec. 17, according to a news release from the Yuba City Police Department.
The department is asking that drivers use caution and slow down while in the construction area, which will consist of heavy equipment and workers occupying the roadway while working in large trenches, the release said.
For questions, please contact the Yuba City Police Traffic and Enforcement Unit at 530-822-4795.