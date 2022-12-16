Yuba City enjoyed its first Holiday Truck Parade on Thursday starting outside the Yuba City Fire Department Station 3 off Lincoln Road.
City vehicles decked in lights and decor gathered along the streets with drivers and volunteers dressed as elves and other holiday characters. Seven trucks were scheduled to be in the parade including a city bus, a street sweeper, a fire engine, and a unique half taxi and half police car hybrid, but attendees reported that it appeared a few extra cars joined in along the way.
This bright idea was sparked by Jesse Alexander, fire chief of the Yuba CIty Fire Department.
“Unfortunately, in the fire service we are constantly surrounded by death and destruction,” said Alexander. “So we’re just trying to kinda find some mechanism to bring some holiday cheer to people and lift their spirits.”
Alexander said he borrowed the idea from a tradition in South Lake Tahoe where a dressed-up ladder truck would parade around the city. Local city staff members were very receptive to the idea and wanted to make the event even bigger.
Judy Sanchez, executive assistant of the City Manager’s Office, and Ciara Wakefield, the city clerk, are credited with being the lead coordinators in helping Alexander facilitate this event.
“It was amazing,” said Sanchez. “We were very full of joy and happiness as we watched people come out of their houses and wave to the parade.”
Unlike traditional parades where guests are required to wait along a designated route, the Holiday Truck Parade will be making its rounds throughout the city’s five districts to visit as many residents as possible. These processions will continue on through Monday with parade maps and a “Live Santa Tracker” available on Yuba City’s website at tinyurl.com/4rrbtkvb.
Each parade will be held from 6-8 p.m. with two stopping points along the route where children will have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and take photos. All residents are welcome to attend the parades and visit each Santa stop regardless of which district they live in.
On Thursday evening, a crowd of locals congregated at Hillcrest Park waiting for the parade’s first designated “Santa stop.” One bundled-up mother could be overheard telling her nervous child that fire trucks “help people’’ and to not be afraid. As the vehicles approached in their festive decor, this same hesitant child lit up with joy and excitedly waved to Santa. Learning moments like this can help foster community growth and bolster positive associations with both local officials and first responders.
The remaining parade routes and Santa Stops for each district are as follows:
– Today : District 3: Parade starts at Yuba City Fire Department station 1. Santa Stops will be near the 400 block of Miles Avenue and Carriage Square near Palora Avenue.
– Sunday: District 2: Parade starts at Yuba City Fire Department station 7. Santa Stops will be held at Regency Park and Western Parkway.
– Monday: District 1: Parade starts at Yuba City Fire Department station 2. Santa Stops will be held at the corner of Plumas Street and Teagarden Avenue, along with Northridge Park.