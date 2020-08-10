A Yuba City man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to two counts of assault with a firearm and two counts of making criminal threats.
Thomas Ryan Knottingham, 30, was arrested June 13 after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at his ex-girlfriend and another person and threatened to kill them, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident took place in the 2900 block of Kola Street, Live Oak. Knottingham was arrested later that day in the 760 block of April Lane, Yuba City. He posted $50,000 bail and was released from custody.
On Monday, Knottingham appeared in Sutter County Superior Court where the public defender’s office was appointed to represent him. Judge David Ashby said Knottingham faces up to 14 years in state prison if he is convicted on all charges.
Knottingham will return to court on Aug. 19 at 1:30 p.m. for a prehearing conference and on Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing. He remains out of custody.