A Yuba City man had not guilty pleas entered to charges of kidnapping, carjacking, attempted carjacking, attempted kidnapping, and domestic violence.
The Yuba City Police Department arrested Edgar Contreras Jimenez, 27, on Thursday after he allegedly assaulted a victim and later tried to steal the individual’s car. Jimenez headed toward Shanghai Bend Road where he jumped into the vehicle of a woman and demanded she drive away from the area.
At around 10 a.m., officers spotted Jimenez get out of a white BMW and run toward the Yuba City Wastewater Treatment Plant on Burns Drive. Officers detained him on Burns Drive without incident. Jimenez was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail.
On Monday, Jimenez appeared in Sutter County Superior Court from Sutter County Jail via video conference call and had not guilty pleas entered to all charges on his behalf. Judge Susan Green informed Jimenez that he faces a maximum prison term of 30 years, six months if he is convicted on all charges.
Green increased bail from $100,000 to $250,000 due to there being multiple alleged victims in the case. As of late Monday, Jimenez remains in custody. He will next appear in court for a prehearing conference at 1:30 p.m. July 8. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 10.