A Yuba City man allegedly pointed a shotgun at his ex-girlfriend and another person and threatened to kill them, according to a news release from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Ryan Knottingham, 30, was arrested by the sheriff’s office after deputies responded to the 2900 block of Kola St., Live Oak, at around 9 p.m. Saturday.
Knottingham had left the scene before deputies arrived, but he was located later with assistance from the Yuba City Police Department. He was taken into custody without incident in the 760 block of April Lane, Yuba City. Knottingham was booked into Sutter County Jail for domestic violence, brandishing a weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and making terrorist threats, according to the release.
He posted $50,000 bail and as of late Monday was out of custody. Knottingham is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Aug. 10 in Sutter County Superior Court.