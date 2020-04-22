A Yuba City man was arrested after engaging in a vehicle pursuit with Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol, according to a news release.
Yuba-Sutter CHP was notified Wednesday morning to be on the lookout for a black 2017 Jeep that had been pursued by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies for harassing a business. A Yuba-Sutter officer spotted the vehicle and after initiating a stop, the driver drove off heading north on Highway 99.
The pursuit continued onto Highway 113 until the driver exited to South George Washington Boulevard, drove to O’Banion Road and ended up on Garden Highway. CHP deployed a spike-strip along the way that deflated the vehicle’s tires as the driver headed north on Garden Highway, toward stopped traffic at Lincoln Road, according to the release.
The driver then drove up onto the sidewalk and lost control, striking wood and metal directional signs at the intersection. Gurpreet S. Pannu, 31, of Yuba City, was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and felony evading, according to the release.