A Yuba City man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following multiple shooting incidents that occurred in Yuba City on Saturday, according to the Yuba City Police Department.
Mohit Swan, 18, was arrested on Sunday without incident at around 2 p.m. during a traffic stop at Bridge Street and Second Street.
On Saturday around 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 400 block of Miles Avenue. Witnesses provided law enforcement with a description of the suspect. About an hour later, while investigating the first shooting, YCPD received several reports of a shooting on Shanghai Bend Road in front of Shanghai Garden Park. Nobody was shot as a result of either shooting, according to YCPD.
Swan was identified as the suspect in the Miles Avenue shooting. The investigation is ongoing and YCPD is focusing on both shootings being connected and gang related. Additional arrests are anticipated, according to YCPD.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the YCPD investigations unit at 822-4660.
As of late Monday, Swan remained in Sutter County Jail on $500,000 bail.