A Yuba City man was arrested after an hours-long standoff with the Yuba City Police Department, during which time he fired several rounds inside his home, according to a department news release.
Surjit Cheema, 42, was arrested at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday for brandishing a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, resisting a peace officer, and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.
The incident began at 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday at Cheema’s residence in the 1600 block of Tamarack Drive. YCPD arrived at the residence after reports of a person possibly under the influence of drugs and in possession of firearms.
Cheema was outside when officers arrived but became uncooperative and retreated inside the home. Cheema was the only person inside the home. He started firing rounds from a handgun inside the residence. None of the shots were directed at officers outside. Attempts to negotiate with Cheema were unsuccessful and the Yuba-Sutter Regional SWAT Team and Negotiations team was called to the scene.
The negotiations team talked with Cheema, who continued to be uncooperative and fired more shots inside the home. In total, Cheema fired more than 10 rounds into walls, ceilings, the floor, and one round exited his home and struck a neighboring residence, according to the release.
No members of the public were injured as a result of the incident. None of the officers involved discharged their firearms and no officers were injured.
After further negotiations, Cheema exited the residence but was still armed. Cheema eventually dropped the handgun and was taken into custody. He was provided precautionary medical assistance at Adventist Health/Rideout and then was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cheema was on parole and has a pending case in Sutter County Superior Court from an incident in October 2020 when he was arrested by YCPD for discharging a firearm with gross negligence. As of late Wednesday, Cheema remained in custody on $250,000 bail.