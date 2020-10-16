A 42-year-old Yuba City man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly shooting at a family member inside their residence.
Surjit Cheema, of the 1600 block of Tamarack Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. Thursday at his residence on suspicion of assault with a firearm and a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.
Around 2:35 p.m., police officers responded to Cheema’s residence after a call regarding shots fired. The victim told police that his family member, Cheema, had just shot at him inside their home. The victim was not struck and didn’t suffer any injuries.
Officers took Cheema into custody without incident, said Yuba City Police Lt. Sam Escheman. “This was an isolated incident involving a family disturbance.”
Cheema was booked into Sutter County Jail. He is not eligible for bail due to a parole violation.