A domestic incident on Thursday in Yuba City led to the arrest of a man for attempted murder and other felony charges.
According to a release from the Yuba City Police Department, a 911 call was received at about 7 p.m. Thursday for gunshots that were fired in the 100 block of El Verano Way in Yuba City. When officers arrived, they found an uninjured adult female and adult male who had been detained by a witness.
The male suspect who was being detained was identified as Richard Bender, 61, of Yuba City, YCPD said. According to the release, the female victim was in her vehicle when Bender fired a single shot into it. A neighbor in the area heard the gunshot and found Bender still holding the firearm. The neighbor then took the firearm from Bender and held it until police arrived, the release said.
YCPD said Bender is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and/or ammunition. As a result of the incident, Bender was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail for attempted murder, felony domestic violence, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.
As of Friday evening, Bender was listed as still being in Sutter County Jail with bail set at $1,000,000.