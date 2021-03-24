An alleged shooting between two individuals in separate vehicles in front of a Yuba CIty 7-Eleven over the weekend led to police arresting a Yuba City man on Tuesday.
Jose Francisco Salgado, 19, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault upon a person with a semiautomatic rifle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
At approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, the Yuba City Police Department responded to the area of Upland Drive and Queens Avenue near a 7-Eleven store for a report of shots fired. Witnesses told officers that the shooting involved subjects in two separate vehicles that both fled the scene prior to officers arriving.
An investigation determined that the individuals involved had been in a physical altercation in front of the store prior to the shooting. Video surveillance and other evidence was collected at the scene, according to a YCPD press release.
Salgado was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail on Tuesday. The department said the shooting was not gang-related but did not provide any further information due to the ongoing investigation.
On Wednesday, Salgado had his arraignment continued to March 30 at 1:30 p.m.
Those with additional information about the shooting incident are encouraged to contact YCPD at 822-4660 and reference case number 21-007428.