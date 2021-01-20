A Yuba City man was arrested for possessing numerous bank cards and identifications not belonging to him, according to a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Sandeep Singh, 35, was arrested at around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies were called out to the area of South Lawrence and Franklin Avenue after a report of trespassing in a residence that had been red tagged.
Deputies found multiple people in a trailer behind a residence. Singh was one of the people contacted and had numerous warrants out for his arrest.
Deputies found bank cards and identifications on his person during a search.
Singh was on probation for prior arrests and convictions of identity theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail for numerous charges including identity theft, according to the sheriff’s office.
Singh was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court on Feb. 22 for his arraignment.