Sutter County NET-5 Agents served a search warrant on the vehicle and residence of a Yuba City man, which led to the discovery of several illegal drugs, firearms and ammunition, according to a press release from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
The warrants were served on July 23 on Ruben Rodriguez. His Toyota Avalon was searched on Heather Drive east of Stabler Lane. Agents located 150.7 grams of heroin, .79 grams of cocaine, 117 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, a nine millimeter handgun and a large amount of other prescription pills not prescribed to him.
Further investigation led to a search warrant being served at Rodriguez’s residence in the 840 block of Lincoln Road. In that search, a 10 mm handgun, 15 round magazines, speed loaders for a 38-special handgun, a large amount of prescription pills not prescribed to Rodriguez, a large amount of oxycodone hydrochloride pills and stolen property, according to the release.
Rodriguez was arrested and booked into Sutter County jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of stolen property, and possession of an illegal firearm. He posted bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.