The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Yuba City man rummaging through a car that had been reported stolen, according to a press release.
On Monday, deputies contacted Mohammad Khan, 42, who was going through a parked vehicle on Lawrence Avenue in Yuba City. Deputies determined that Khan was on probation, so they searched Khan as well as the car he was going through. The license plates on the car had been stolen out of Marysville and the car itself had been stolen, according to a release.
Khan was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property and was booked into Sutter County Jail. He was released from custody after bail was set at $0 due to guidelines in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.