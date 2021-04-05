A Yuba City man was arrested last week for resisting arrest and drug charges following a short vehicle pursuit in Yuba County.
A Yuba County Sheriff’s patrol deputy attempted to stop Luis Ernesto Munoz, 35, of Yuba City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license in the Olivehurst area on March 29. Munoz allegedly failed to yield on Highway 70, which resulted in a short vehicle pursuit.
Munoz eventually pulled over near the Feather River Boulevard exit in south Plumas Lake. He initially refused to exit the vehicle before eventually complying with the deputy’s orders, according to the sheriff’s office. After he was detained, a search of the vehicle he was driving led to the discovery of heroin and methamphetamine, along with packaging materials and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies also discovered that Munoz was out on bail for a prior drug arrest in Sutter County in which he had failed to appear in court for that same day. Munoz was booked into Yuba County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest, in addition to a Yuba City warrant for failing to appear.