A Yuba City man was one of two men arrested by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a home invasion robbery and shooting that took place on June 5.
Roberto Arroyo Cacho, 46, of Yuba City was arrested earlier this month for his alleged involvement in the robbery that took place at a residence located on Dack Way in Palermo.
During the incident, several victims were tied up by multiple individuals who forced entry into the residence.
The suspects also fired at least two shots from a firearm during the incident, one nearly striking an infant who was sleeping inside the residence.
Those responsible for the robbery stole cellular telephones, surveillance equipment, money and marijuana plants from the residence.
Someone familiar with the victims arrived at the residence while the robbery was occurring and was able to provide a vehicle description to law enforcement.
Yuba City law enforcement located the suspect vehicle that day and identified Arroyo Cacho as the driver of the vehicle.
The robbery victims later identified Arroyo Cacho as one of the suspects and he was placed under arrest for a felony charge of robbery.
A second suspect, Gerardo Ceja, 34, of Oroville was arrested on June 11 following an investigation.
Detectives located property that was stolen during the robbery while serving a search warrant at Ceja’s residence in Oroville.
He was charged with robbery, burglary, false imprisonment, child endangerment, assault with a firearm, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Detectives determined that both Arroyo Cacho and Ceja are involved in a drug trafficking organization, according to a press release.
The investigation is ongoing.