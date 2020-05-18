A Yuba City man arrested on sex abuse charges has posted bail and been released, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Douglas Patrick Marshall, 42, was arrested Friday and charged with rape by force or fear, sexual penetration of an intoxicated person, and oral copulation with an intoxicated person. An investigation began in March when a juvenile victim reported to the sheriff’s office alleged sexual abuse by Marshall that happened in 2019 when the alleged victim would visit Marshall’s residence in Olivehurst, according to Carbah.
Marshall was booked into Yuba County Jail on Friday and was released after posting $100,000 bail.