A man was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department following a series of events in Yuba City Thursday morning in which he allegedly attempted to steal two people’s vehicles and sexually assaulted another.
Edgar Jimenez, 27, of Yuba City was booked into Sutter County Jail for domestic violence, sexual battery, sexual assault with a foreign object, attempted theft of a vehicle, carjacking and kidnapping, according to a press release from the Yuba City Police Department.
At 10:08 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance call in the area of Shanghai Bend Park. The officer saw a man matching the description of a person referenced in the initial call exit a white BMW. The man, later identified as Jimenez, took off running east toward the Yuba City Wastewater Treatment Plant on Burns Drive, where he was detained by officers without incident.
The driver of the vehicle, victim one, told officers she was driving by Shanghai Bend Park when Jimenez jumped into her vehicle and demanded she drive him away from the area. The driver feared he would harm her, so she began driving him northbound on Garden Highway when the officer saw them.
Prior to the incident with the driver, Jimenez had confronted a second victim on Shanghai Bend Road. The second victim confronted Jimenez who was reportedly making unintelligible statements. Jimenez allegedly assaulted victim two in their driveway and fled on foot toward Shanghai Bend Park.
In an effort to prevent the suspect from encountering anyone else, victim two followed him to Shanghai Bend Park, exited his vehicle and confronted Jimenez. Jimenez allegedly attempted to steal victim two’s vehicle, but was unsuccessful because victim two possessed the keys to the car.
Jimenez allegedly attempted to assault victim two again before fleeing the area and getting into victim one’s car.
During the investigation, officers located a third victim who reported being sexually assaulted by Jimenez prior to the other incidents. Victim three was transported to Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital for medical treatment.