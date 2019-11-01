A man from Yuba City found guilty of attempting to arrange to have sex with a child was sentenced to one year in the county jail and to be under the authority of the Sutter County Probation Department for three years, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride.
Derek Rudd was granted formal probation at his sentencing on Friday at Sutter County Superior Court, is required to register as a sex offender and will be searchable for possession of child pornography by the county’s probation department, McBride said.
Rudd was arrested in June 2016 as part of a child sex sting operation that caught more than 30 men over a several month period. Rudd arranged a meeting with someone he thought to be a 13-year-old boy, who was actually an undercover investigator. Rudd was arrested when he arrived at the location arranged with the undercover investigator.
He was charged with and plead not guilty to attempted sex, arranging a meeting with a child for lewd acts and unlawful contact with a minor.
After a five day trial and two hours of deliberation, a jury found Rudd guilty on all three counts on Sept. 11 of this year.