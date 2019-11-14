A Yuba City man pleaded not guilty to five felony counts, which included oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child under 10, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, and possession of child pornography.
Eduardo L. Sanchez-Salazar, 29, appeared via video conference at Sutter County Superior Court from Sutter County Jail for his arraignment on Thursday afternoon. He was arrested Tuesday at 6 p.m. on suspicion of having sex with a child and possessing child pornography.
According to court documents, Sanchez-Salazar allegedly engaged in sex with a child from April 2013 to April 2015. It is also alleged that Sanchez-Salazar engaged in three or more acts that were of “substantial sexual conduct” or lewd during the period between April 2016 and April 2017. Two charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 took place between April 2014 and April 2018. A public defender was appointed to represent Sanchez-Salazar, who pleaded not guilty to all counts and denied four special allegations related to the charges.
According to Judge David Ashby, the charge of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a minor carries a maximum of life in prison and a minimum of 15 years. The continuous sexual abuse charge carries a maximum of 16 years in prison. The two lewd act counts each could be nine-year prison sentences and possession of child porn carries a maximum three-year sentence.
Sanchez-Salazar will appear in court on Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. for a pre-preliminary hearing and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Nov. 27 at 9 a.m.