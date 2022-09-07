A 23-year-old Yuba City man was charged for his involvement in the 2021 death of a person who is believed to have died due to “fentanyl intoxication,” law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

According to officials with the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), Kiani Marshall, 23, of Yuba City, allegedly provided a drug that contained fentanyl to Eric Martinez. In December 2021, Martinez was found unresponsive at his residence in the 1900 block of Raj Court in Yuba City.

