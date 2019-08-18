A Yuba City man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with law enforcement Friday.
According to a news release from Lt. Jim Runyen of the Yuba City Police Department, a woman reported late Friday morning that her husband threatened her with a shotgun, physically assaulted two children and threatened to kill them.
A search warrant and arrest warrant were obtained for Daniel McDonald, 29, as well as an emergency protective order for the victim and children.
The Yuba-Sutter regional SWAT team made contact with McDonald who came outside, then quickly returned into his apartment and refused to come out or talk with hostage negotiators when multiple calls were made to his cell phone, according to the news release.
A gunshot was heard from inside the residence while contact was still being attempted.
After having no response, chemical agents were used in the apartment and a subsequent search found McDonald dead.