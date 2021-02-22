A 38-year-old Yuba City man died Sunday morning after his motorcycle traveled off the roadway and crashed into an embankment along Hammonton-Smartsville Road.
Gabriel John Contreras was traveling west on Hammonton-Smartsville Road around 11:55 a.m. when he reportedly attempted to pass a slower motorist heading into a sweeping left curve.
Due to unsafe speed for the curve, Contreras lost control of his motorcycle when it hit the dirt embankment and was ejected onto the rock- and tree-lined embankment, which caused fatal injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter.
Contreras was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the accident, and drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the fatal incident, according to CHP.