The body of a 52-year-old Yuba City man was found near a drainage ditch at Highway 99 and Franklin Avenue on Monday, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Sam Escheman.
At around 3 p.m. on Monday officers were sent to Highway 99 and Franklin Avenue for a man lying near a drainage ditch. Law enforcement and medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
“There were no indications at the scene of any criminal act,” Escheman said. “The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.”
As of late Thursday, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office had not released the name of the man.