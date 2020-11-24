Joseph Henry Hinton has been identified as the 52-year-old Yuba City man found dead near Highway 99 and Franklin Avenue last week, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.
On Nov. 16, the Yuba City Police Department was called to a drainage ditch near Highway 99 and Franklin Avenue for a man lying in the ditch.
Law enforcement and medical personnel arrived and pronounced Hinton dead at the scene.
YCPD Lt. Sam Escheman said there were no indications at the scene of any criminal act and that the cause of death would be determined by an autopsy.