A Yuba City man arrested in 2016 for attempting to arrange to have sex with a child he met on the website Craigslist, who he later found to be an undercover investigator, was found guilty by a jury this week.
Derek Rudd faces up to four years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for his involvement in the incident.
Rudd’s arrest in June 2016 was part of a child sex sting operation that saw more than 30 men nabbed for various charges over a several month period.
He was arrested by Sutter County District Attorney’s Office investigators in a residential neighborhood in south Yuba City. He arrived at the location thinking he would be meeting a 13-year-old boy, but in actuality, he had been communicating online with investigators posing as a minor.
“Mr. Rudd arranged to meet the undercover investigator for the purpose of having sex then arrived at the designated meeting location wherein he was taken into custody,” said Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride.
He was arrested and charged for attempted sex or lewd acts with a child, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts, and unlawful contact with a minor. Rudd maintained his innocence throughout the court process.
His jury trial began on Sept. 4 and concluded Wednesday. After five days of trial, it only took the jury two hours to come to a consensus, in which they found him guilty of all three charges.
Rudd was ordered to return to Sutter County Superior Court on Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. for sentencing.
Around the time of his arrest, Rudd owned the Teegarden House on Plumas Street in Yuba City and had plans to develop a complex of restaurants called Destination-Z. His arrest and subsequent court proceedings terminated that plan and he eventually gave up ownership of the building.