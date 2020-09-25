A Sutter County Superior Court jury found a Yuba City man guilty on three counts related to the sexual abuse of a minor.
Buddie Minnick, 46, was charged with committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, sexual penetration of a victim under 14, and oral copulation with a person under 14. He was arrested in June after the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a report in May about a possible sexual assault of a minor.
The trial began Tuesday, and after two days of jury selection, the prosecution called five witnesses Thursday including the victim and family members, according to Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.
The DA’s office rested its case Thursday and the defense called Minnick to the stand on Friday. Heimlich and defense attorney Michael Sullinger made closing arguments Friday before the jury began deliberations.
Late Friday, the jury came back with its verdict, according to Heimlich. Minnick will be sentenced on Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. He has been in custody since June 9 on $100,000 bail.