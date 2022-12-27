The California Highway Patrol said Tuesday that a Yuba City man who was killed in a Christmas night crash in Sutter County was at fault in the head-on collision, according to ABC 10.
Officials identified the man as 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City and said both vehicles involved in the crash had empty containers of alcohol in them, the news station reported.
The other vehicle involved in the crash was driven by an unidentified 18-year-old woman who was transferred from Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital to UC Davis Medical Center because of the injuries she sustained in the incident.
According to ABC 10, the accident happened around 10 p.m. on S. George Washington Boulevard near Bogue Road. CHP officials said the 18-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Ford Mustang when she approached a 1999 Ford Explorer being driven by Means in the opposite direction.
It was reported that Means crossed over the center line, directly into the path of the Mustang. After the two vehicles collided, Means was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Margaret Ross of Yuba City and information from a GoFundMe started by a person claiming to be Means’ sister, Means was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
“My name is Tasha and JayJay is my younger brother. His life was taken away from us on Christmas night due to a drunk driver,” according to the GoFundMe page. “He served his country as a marine and was a great man. We are asking for any help with his funeral expenses as he had no insurance. Thank you all for your help and prayers during this difficult time for our family.”
Ross said Means also had a dog in the car at the time of the crash.
“He had his little pug with him, she loved being with her daddy, she was taken to the shelter, the family was able to pick her up today, is now in need of some medical care,” Ross said in an email to the Appeal.
Ross also said Means “was a great neighbor, a great friend and someone we could always count on.”
She said, “Jack was a lovely man who mowed our lawn, without us asking when my husband had surgery. He was someone who you could count on to be there if you needed anything.”