Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that a Yuba City man was indicted earlier this month on federal gun charges.

U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said a federal grand jury delivered a five-count indictment against Billy Glyn Sims Jr., 29, of Yuba City on June 15 on charges that include dealing firearms without a license, being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and selling ammunition to a prohibited person.

