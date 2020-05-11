The Yuba City Police Department arrested two men suspected of being involved in a neighbor dispute that resulted in a Yuba City man’s death over the weekend, according to a news release.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Villa Avenue on Saturday night and found a victim with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined that the victim was shot after a dispute with a neighbor. The victim was identified as Shane Avery Shippen, 43, of Yuba City, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.
Johnny Arismendez, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested for murder, and his uncle, Victor Arismendez, 57, of Yuba City was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Both are being held in Sutter County Jail. Johnny is being held without bail and Victor is being held on $30,000 bail.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the police department.