A 37-year-old Yuba City man was killed Monday after his vehicle hit the back of a semi-truck on State Route 99 near Wilson Road in Sutter County.

According to a report from the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol (CHP), a black sport utility vehicle (SUV) was driving southbound on SR-99 at an “undetermined speed” at about 9:35 p.m. on Monday night as he approached Wilson Road. Meanwhile, in the same lane, a semi-truck pulling an empty trailer stopped at a red light.

Tags

Recommended for you