A 37-year-old Yuba City man was killed Monday after his vehicle hit the back of a semi-truck on State Route 99 near Wilson Road in Sutter County.
According to a report from the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol (CHP), a black sport utility vehicle (SUV) was driving southbound on SR-99 at an “undetermined speed” at about 9:35 p.m. on Monday night as he approached Wilson Road. Meanwhile, in the same lane, a semi-truck pulling an empty trailer stopped at a red light.
“The light cycled from red to green and the driver of the semi-truck began to accelerate to proceed into the intersection,” the report states. “For reasons unknown at this time, the black SUV crashed into the rear of the semi-truck’s trailer.”
The driver of the SUV succumbed to his injuries and was listed as the only occupant in his vehicle. According to the report, he was wearing a seatbelt and died due to fatal injuries caused by “blunt force trauma.”
The person driving the semi-truck suffered no injuries. The crash is still under investigation and it was unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the incident.
CHP has asked that anyone with information regarding the crash to please contact the Yuba-Sutter office at 530-674-5141.