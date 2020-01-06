The Yuba City man killed in a crash on Highway 99 near Powerline Road in Nicolaus on Sunday has been identified as Michael Lizarraga, 22, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brandon Baldwin.
Lizarraga was riding in the front passenger’s seat of a 2006 Honda driven by Leonardo Marin, 19, of Yuba City, heading north on Highway 99 at approximately 1:25 a.m. While the vehicle was traveling around 75 miles per hour, Marin fell asleep at the wheel and veered across the median and off the road onto the gravel shoulder, according to a press release from Yuba-Sutter CHP.
Marin overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll several times ejecting him and Lizarraga from the car. Lizarraga was killed as a result of the collision.
Marin broke his clavicle and sustained lacerations to his head and arms. A rear-seat passenger suffered lacerations to his hands.
No one was arrested and drugs or alcohol were not suspected to be involved in the accident, according to the release.