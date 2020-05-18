A Yuba City man died after crashing his motorcycle, according to a Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol news release.
On Friday afternoon, a 2019 Harley Davidson, driven by Bobby Dale Fetty, 51, was headed west on Pass Road west of Acacia Avenue, in the area of Sutter. He was traveling at about the speed limit, but while making a left turn drifted to the side of the road, ran off the paved portion of the road and struck a metal guard rail. The motorcycle traveled along the guard rail until it ended, at which point it rolled and ejected the rider, according to the release.
Fetty died from injuries sustained from hitting the ground. Several motorists stopped to provide medical aid, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.
Alcohol and drugs were not suspected to have contributed to the accident, according to the release.