A Yuba City man charged with possession of child pornography pleaded guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sacramento, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert.
On April 11, Howard was found to knowingly be in possession of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to court documents.
His case stemmed from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Howard is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison as well as a $250,000 fine – U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez will preside over the sentencing.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.