Yuba City resident Billy Glyn Sims Jr., 29, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that include unlawfully dealing in firearms and being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. District Attorney Philip Talbert announced.

According to court documents, between April 1, 2022, and March 9 of this year, Sims unlawfully engaged in the business of dealing in firearms without a license. Sims was prohibited from possessing any firearms because of his own prior felony convictions for charges including domestic violence and burglary.

