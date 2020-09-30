A Yuba City man entered a plea of no contest to committing assault with a firearm at a hearing Wednesday in Sutter County Superior Court.
Thomas Knottingham, 30, was charged in June with two counts of assault with a firearm and two counts of making criminal threats.
The charges stem from Knottingham pointing a shotgun at his ex-girlfriend and another person and threatening to kill them on June 13 in the 2900 block of Kola Street, Live Oak.
Knottingham fled the scene before Sutter County Sheriff’s deputies arrived but he was located with assistance from the Yuba City Police Department and arrested without incident in the 760 block of April Lane, Yuba City.
He posted $50,000 bail within a couple of days of his arrest and he has been out of custody ever since.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.