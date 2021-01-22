A Yuba City man pleaded no contest to kidnapping, attempted carjacking, and inflicting corporal injury.
Edgar Contreras Jimenez, 28, was arrested in June 2020 after a series of incidents in Yuba City that involved him allegedly attempting to steal two people’s cars. A victim was driving by Shanghai Bend Park when Jimenez jumped into her vehicle and demanded she drive away from the area.
Prior to that incident, Jimenez confronted another victim on Shanghai Bend Road who he reportedly assaulted in the victim’s driveway before fleeing on foot toward the park. That victim followed Jimenez to the park where they confronted Jimenez. Jimenez then attempted to steal the victim’s car but was unsuccessful.
Jimenez was arrested on Burns Drive and booked into Sutter County Jail. On Friday, during a hearing to set a date for a preliminary hearing, Jimenez pleaded no contest to his charges.
He will be sentenced on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. Jimenez remains in Sutter County Jail on $252,500 bail.