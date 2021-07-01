A Yuba City man pleaded no contest on Wednesday to committing a lewd act with a child under 14.
John William Williford, 58, was originally charged with committing a lewd act with a child under 14, oral copulation with a minor victim under 14, and sexual penetration of a victim under 14. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrested Williford in February.
Williford was arrested after the victim reported that a family friend had molested her in her Linda home between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3. The victim and her brother were allegedly in Williford’s care during that time. Williford is a registered sex offender from a 2003 molestation conviction, according to law enforcement.
On Wednesday, Williford entered a no contest plea to one count of committing a lewd act with a child under 14. The plea was straight up, meaning he could be sentenced to three, six or eight years in prison. It will be up to the judge at sentencing to determine if Williford gets probation or is sentenced to prison. He would get probation if the court is willing and Williford obtains a favorable report from a psychiatrist first, according to Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said the plea at this early stage prevents the district attorney’s office from needing to call the victim to testify.
“We will be seeking the maximum term of eight years in state prison,” Sorbello said in an email.
Williford is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Aug. 16 in Yuba County Superior Court.