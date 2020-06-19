A Yuba City man pleaded no contest to continuous sexual abuse of a child in Sutter County Superior Court on Friday.
Teodulo Soto-Soto, 44, was arrested in January and charged with committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation with a victim under 14, and sexual penetration of a minor by force.
The charges stem from incidents that took place between August 2018 and March 2020. A 15-year-old victim discovered she was pregnant and told her mother that Soto-Soto was the father, according to court documents.
On Friday, Soto-Soto appeared for what was scheduled as a pre-trial conference. His jury trial had been set for July 7. Instead, Soto-Soto entered a no contest plea to one count and the other three were dismissed.
Soto-Soto will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on July 10 and is being held in Sutter County Jail on $500,000 bail.