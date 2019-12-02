The defense attorney of a Yuba City man accused of attempted murder entered not guilty pleas on his behalf at an arraignment in Sutter County Superior Court.
Victor Esquivel, 35, was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and inflicting corporal injury, as well as a sentence enhancement for discharging a firearm and a special allegation for causing great bodily harm.
The charges are related to Esquivel allegedly shooting Yuba City resident Elias Garibay in the head on Nov. 8 at a restaurant in Yuba City. Garibay stepped between Esquivel and a woman Esquivel allegedly followed into the restaurant and was being abusive to.
After the alleged shooting, Esquivel fled the scene and was arrested early Nov. 9 in Los Angeles County. He was extradited back to Sutter County and booked into Sutter County Jail on Nov. 27 with bail set at $2 million.
Esquivel appeared in Sutter County Superior Court via Sutter County Jail via video conference on Monday afternoon, represented by attorney Jesse Santana. Esquivel needed a court translator to understand what was taking place.
Santana entered not guilty pleas on Ezquivel’s behalf and then asked the court to consider releasing Esquivel on his own recognizance with condition of him having a curfew and wearing a GPS. Santana cited Esquivel having gainful employment, with no criminal history and being responsible for taking care of his daughter.
Judge Dennis Buckley denied Santana’s request. A pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8.