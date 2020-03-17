A Yuba City man appeared in Sutter County Superior Court on Tuesday and had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to charges of domestic violence and child endangerment. The alleged charges happened while he was out on his recognizance for another case.
In February, Ivan Melesio, 23, was arrested after he allegedly physically assaulted a victim and stole the person’s car. He allegedly grabbed the victim by the mouth and hair and hit her with an open hand three to four times, according to court documents.
On Feb. 19, Melesio pleaded no contest to dissuading a victim from testifying and inflicting corporal injury. He was released on his own recognizance and was scheduled to be sentenced on March 30. On March 15, Melesio was arrested again for assaulting the same victim while she was holding her 2-year-old child.
Melesio appeared in court via video conference call and Judge David Ashby denied his release and said he faces the maximum sentence of 19 years in prison. As of late Tuesday, Melesio remains in Sutter County Jail on $100,000 bail.