A Yuba City man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to seven felony counts related to allegedly committing sexual abuse against multiple female minors.
On Tuesday, the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office charged David W. Mansfield, 62, with two counts of sexual intercourse/sodomy with a victim 10 years old or younger, three counts of oral copulation/sexual penetration with a victim 10 or younger, and two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. The crimes allegedly took place between 2012 and 2016.
The Yuba City Police Department began an investigation of Mansfield in mid-September for the sexual assault of a female minor. It was determined that a second minor was also a victim of Mansfield. Both victims were known to Mansfield. The investigation found a potential third victim, according to YCPD.
Mansfield was arrested on Oct. 7 and booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mansfield appeared in Sutter County Superior Court for his arraignment on Tuesday and had his bail set at $1 million, Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said.
Mansfield is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.