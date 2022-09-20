A Yuba City man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after being pleading guilty to a federal charge of sexual exploitation of a child.
According to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert, 54-year-old James Dean Miller, of Yuba City, pleaded guilty to one count in April.
Court records showed that on March 17, 2018, Miller “produced a surreptitious video of a naked child and still images depicting himself engaged in sexually explicit conduct with the child while she slept,” the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. Miller possessed the child sex abuse material for a period of several months.
“Miller was convicted of state charges of unlawful sexual penetration of an unconscious victim in 2018,” officials said. “Upon his release from state custody, Miller was transferred to federal custody for federal prosecution.”
The Department of Justice said the recent case against Miller was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau Investigation and the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Denise N. Yasinow prosecuted the case.
“This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” officials said. “Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.”