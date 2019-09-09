A 30-year-old Yuba City man was sentenced Monday to six years in prison for sexually abusing a minor under the age of 14 over the span of nearly three years.
Esteban Castillo-Tejeda, of the 200 block of Del Monte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2018, by the Yuba City Police Department on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.
His arrest stemmed from allegations that he had been sexually assaulting the victim between July 25, 2015, and May 1, 2018.
As part of a plea deal, Castillo-Tejeda pleaded no contest to the charge of lewd and lascivious act with a child. The charge for continuous sexual abuse was dismissed.
Castillo-Tejeda faced a maximum prison sentence of eight years for the charge.
During his sentencing on Monday, Sutter County Superior Court Judge David Ashby sentenced the defendant to six years in a state prison. Castillo-Tejeda will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
Following his court appearance, he was remanded to the custody of the sheriff’s office and will now be delivered to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.