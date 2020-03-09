A Yuba City man who is facing charges in Sutter County for his involvement in an attempted murder was sentenced in Yuba County Superior Court to 16 months in prison for violating probation.
Kenneth Dunkle, 18, had been placed on three years probation after pleading no contest to threatening to commit a crime and elder abuse in October 2019 for a July 2019 incident at the boat ramp of the River Front Park, when Dunkle attempted to carjack a vehicle.
On Dec. 10, 2019, Dunkle and co-defendant Devin Brown, 22, of Yuba City allegedly pulled a victim out of his car in Sutter County and began assaulting him. Brown wielded a hatchet and struck the victim 15 times on the head, according to Appeal-Democrat archives. Brown was charged with attempted murder and Dunkle was charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.
Dunkle appeared in Yuba County Superior Court Monday morning to be sentenced for violating his probation in the Yuba County case. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison by Judge Julia Scrogin.
“The Sutter County matter is egregious, but I’m not considering that,” Scrogin said.
Dunkle is scheduled to appear in Sutter County Superior Court with Brown on Wednesday to have the preliminary hearing in that case set. Dunkle was being held in Yuba County Jail without bail and Brown is being held in Sutter County Jail on $600,000 bail.