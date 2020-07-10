A Sutter County Superior Court judge sentenced a Yuba City man to 12 years in state prison after he pleaded no contest to one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Teodulo Raul Soto-Soto, 44, was arrested in January and charged with a lewd or lascivious act with a child 14 or 15, continuous sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation with a victim under 14, and sexual penetration of a minor victim over 14 by force.
The charges stemmed from incidents that allegedly took place between August 2018 and Soto-Soto’s arrest between him and a 15-year-old female victim. On June 19, Soto-Soto pleaded no contest to the charge of continuous sexual abuse and the other three counts were dismissed.
On Friday, Judge Susan Green sentenced Soto-Soto to the middle term of 12 years in state prison. Individuals convicted of continuous sexual abuse are subject to a prison term of six, 12 or 16 years in prison. Until he is transported to prison, Soto-Soto will remain in Sutter County Jail where he has been held on $500,000 bail since Jan. 22.